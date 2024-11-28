Monaco winger Ben Seghir on Newcastle radar

Monaco winger Eliesse Ben Seghir could be heading for a Premier League move in the near future.

The exciting youngster, who is only 19, is being linked to Newcastle United this week.

Ben Seghir rose through the youth system at Monaco and has now become a first team regular.

Speaking on his development at Monaco, the Moroccan Ben Seghir said recently: "The coach is trying to help me progress and has set for me several objectives, particularly defensive ones. This is the season where I’m defending the most by dropping back more. He also wants me to be more decisive, and that’s through stats.

"He didn’t want to put a figure on what he expected of me, but personally, I’d like to reach the double-double: 10 goals, 10 assists. That hasn’t been achieved often in Ligue 1. I feel like I’m reaching new heights after a season where I was held back by injuries. I have the confidence of the coach and the staff. Today, I’m playing without holding back and I’ll see how it goes."

Per Chronicle Live, Ben Seghir is one of the players that Magpies scouts have been assessing this term.