Isak delighted proving Newcastle matchwinner in "massive" victory against Arsenal

Isak delighted proving Newcastle matchwinner in "massive" victory against Arsenal
Alexander Isak was delighted to prove Newcastle's matchwinner in victory over Arsenal today.

Isak struck the only goal of the game as Newcastle shocked Arsenal 1-0 at St James' Park.

He said afterwards: "That was massive, against a big team. It means a lot to the fans that we can win this game.

"It's special of course, our fans are amazing every game, win or lose. So it gives you an extra boost. I have been successful here so hopefully I can keep going.

"The cross was amazing, I just had to jump and put my head on the ball, so credit to him (Anthony Gordon)."

On taking his chance when it came, Isak continued: "Important. Arsenal have a strong defence and so it is a difficult task but I'm happy we could score today and keep a clean sheet.

"We've had a bad spell but hopefully this win can be a bit of an icebreaker for us."

