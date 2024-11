Newcastle confident Isak will commit to new deal

Newcastle are resuming new contract talks with Alexander Isak.

The Sweden striker suspended negotiations over the summer as he considered his options.

However, the Daily Mail says Isak and Newcastle are now resuming talks about extending his deal.

And there's a confidence inside Newcastle of reaching an agreement.

Isak, who's deal runs to 2028, proved the matchwinner against Arsenal on Saturday.