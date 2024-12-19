Newcastle star Joelinton hospitalised after horrific clash with Brentford defender

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been hospitalised after being elbowed by Brentford defender Nathan Collins in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Collins clipped Joelinton with a flying elbow, before the defender clearly landed on the South American's head, which sparked fury with the Newcastle star who confronted the defender as blood fell down his face.

Advertisement Advertisement

Joelinton had to be dragged back by teammates and manager Eddie Howe confirmed the extent of his injury after the game.

"Joey had a cut to his ear. Which I think was quite nasty. So he had to go off and get that looked at."

He spent time at the hospital and had to have stitches due to the extent of his injuries which left him with a bloodied face.

The Magpies face Ipswich Town this weekend and with Joelinton suspended he will have the opportunity to recover after hospital treatment in preparation for the Boxing Day clash against Aston Villa.