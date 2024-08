Newcastle staff impressed by Galway trialist Fitzgerald

Galway United youngster Kyle Fitzgerald is trialling with Newcastle United.

NUFC Blog says the Irish teen is training at Little Benton chasing a contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

Newcastle academy staff have been impressed and can sign Fitzgerald when he turns 18 in January.

He has already made his senior debut for Galway.

Winger Fitzgerald is a Republic of Ireland youth international.