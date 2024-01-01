Tribal Football
Newcastle fire new message at Arsenal after Isak approach
Newcastle United have informed Arsenal that Alexander Isak is not for sale.

The Gunners sounded out Newcastle earlier this summer about the Swede and were quoted a fee of £115m.

However, the Independent says the Gunners have now been informed that Isak isn't for sale after a new enquiry was made in recent days.

Toon boss Eddie Howe has said of Isak: "He's an outstanding talent and no one connected with Newcastle would want to lose him."

Gunners chief Edu is seeking a new centre-forward signing this summer, but is hitting dead ends in his pursuit.

 

Premier League Isak Alexander Arsenal Newcastle Utd Football Transfers
