Liverpool rival Newcastle for Palace captain Guehi

Liverpool are ready to move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Newcastle United are seeking to agree terms with Palace for the England defender.

However, The Sun says the Reds are also keen.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is yet to see a new signing added so far this summer.

Palace accept Guehi wishes to move on, but are insisting it will be on their terms.