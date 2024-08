Ex-Prem pair turn out for Stockport as tralists

Former Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle is trialling with League One Stockport County.

Joining Gayle in trials is released Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood.

Norwood played in the Premier League with the Blades last season.

Both veterans featured for the Hatters in yesterday's friendly against Blackburn Rovers.

Gayle was released by Derby County at the end of last season.