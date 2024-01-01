Tribal Football
Newcastle snap up Peterborough prospect Mukumbira

Premier League giants Newcastle United's scouting team has been focused on recruiting UK-based talent.

The Magpies are pushing to bring in the best young players for their Under-15 and Under-16 squads. 

Recently, they welcomed Leon Mukumbira, a promising player from Peterborough United, to their ranks. 

Mukumbira, an Under-15 forward was participating in an FA talent identification camp last year when he was scouted. Per The Mail, Newcastle's scouting efforts extend beyond just teenagers in the past few months.

They were present at the season's opening for the Under-7s in Tyneside, highlighting their interest in nurturing talent from a very young age.

