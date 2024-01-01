Newcastle scouts check on Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Newcastle's scouting team is keeping a close eye on Atalanta talent Ederson.

The Brazilian, who plays in Serie A, caught their attention with his performance against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manager Howe holds him in high regard, but midfield reinforcements are not immediately necessary

Per The Mail, Ederson, who has two years left on his contract, has been linked with a Premier League transfer.

Liverpool and Manchester United are also said to be monitoring the situation.

The Magpies see Ederson's role as a defensive midfielder as a critical gap in their squad.