Newcastle see Lens defender who is allowed to leave this summer as great Guehi alternative

Newcastle United are on the lookout for a new center-back this summer and reports suggest that Lens' Facundo Medina is top of their transfer list.

As reported by L’Équipe. Medina will be allowed to leave RC Lens amid interest from Olympique de Marseille, as well as other clubs, including Newcastle who have become the latest club to enquire about the defender who is eager to get a chance to shine in the Premier League.

As reported by Chronicle Live on Sunday, the Magpies still see Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi as a top target but are still put off by the extortionate price presented to them by the club last summer. The England international has a year left on his contract and the Eagles likely will not sell for a lower price until that expires.

Now, Medina is in the picture and Chronicle Live states that the 25-year-old is keen to take on a new challenge and that could mean a move to Newcastle who are currently fighting for a European spot off the back of their EFL Cup victory over Liverpool.

The Ligue 1 side had already lost Abukodir Khusanov and Kevin Danso during the January window which means they will be looking to keep Medina unless the right price comes in. Medina has also attracted interest from Crystal Palace and Manchester United in recent times and has a reasonable price tag of around £24M, which Newcastle should be able to afford even with financial restrictions in place.