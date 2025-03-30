Tribal Football
Lens loanee Bah wants Man City USA chance

Juma Bah wants to be part of Manchester City's Club World Cup campaign.

The young defender, a January signing from Real Valladolid, is currently on-loan with Lens.

However, The Sun says Bah is eager to make City's CWC squad for the USA-based tournament and establish a place in manager Pep Guardiola's plans.

Bah, 18,  also starred for Sierra Leone against Egypt last week.

Lens wants to extend his loan into next season, but Bah would prefer putting down roots in England next season.

