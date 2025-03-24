Agents for Lyon sensation Fofana namecheck Liverpool and Newcastle as potential destinations

The agent of Lyon striker Malick Fofana is convinced he's destined for the Premier League.

The youngster is being tracked by Europe's biggest clubs and his agents, BF SportsPartner, have namechecked Liverpool and Newcastle as potential destinations.

A spokesman told Africa Foot: "The choice of heart would be Liverpool. He has the potential to enter the rotation, and above all, we would like to see him succeed African legends such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and El-Hadji Diouf.

"(But) now, the choice of reason would be Newcastle, a well-structured club that could be a first step to gain experience before, perhaps, joining a top-five European club.

"He has the profile to succeed in the Premier League. He possesses qualities similar to those of Manchester United's Amad Diallo, namely speed, impact, and the ability to create opportunities.

"There's no doubt he can shine. For him, this would be an opportunity to continue his development and, above all, to showcase his talent in a league that favours transitional play.

"However, he'll have to choose the right club, as competition is fierce across the (English) Channel."