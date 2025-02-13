Newcastle see Forest's Elanga as top target this summer in major £50M move

Newcastle see Forest's Elanga as a top target this summer in major £50M move

Newcastle United reportedly remain interested in Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga as they plan for the summer transfer window.

The Magpies made a move for the 22-year-old last summer, even tabling a reported £50m deadline day bid, but Forest refused to sell.

With Newcastle expected to target a right winger, Elanga is still considered a potential option, according to reports from GIVEMESPORT.

Journalist Ben Jacobs stated that Newcastle are almost certain to sign a right-sided attacker and that Elanga remains on their radar.

The Sweden international has found form again in recent weeks, contributing eight assists and three goals in the Premier League.

Forest may once again face pressure to keep hold of their star winger as interest from St James’ Park continues.