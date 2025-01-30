Iraola on Bournemouth's impressive form: I think the best thing is to enjoy the game

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has encouraged fans to enjoy each game, following a fantastic start to the season.

After a 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend, the Cherries have now extended their unbeaten streak to 11 straight games which has triggered many to question whether Iraola’s side are ready for a chance at European football.

When asked if his squad are aiming for such a challenge he revealed that they will not look beyond the next game.

“I think the best thing is to enjoy the game,” he said.

“Enjoy the game again that we played the other day against Newcastle, the game before against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, enjoy today.

“I think it doesn't make sense to, okay, you can look at the standings but they will not give us anything. Nothing. Let's try to focus, give us chances against Liverpool.

“Let's see if we can recover another player and give us opportunities against these teams and take it game by game. I think it's not like you only enjoy it (if they qualify). No, no.

“You enjoy every week with the games, and I think it's the way we should focus it.”

Bournemouth face league leaders Liverpool this weekend which will be another huge test for Iraola. A win in front of the home crowd at the Vitality Stadium could push them into 4th position above the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.