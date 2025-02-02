Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Gibbs-White insists Forest teammate Elanga "deserves more recognition"
Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga has won praise after yesterday's stunning 7-0 win against Brighton.

Elanga produced three assists on the day.

And afterwards, teammate Morgan Gibbs-White said: "He's absolutely amazing. He is really fast, so you just know that you can find him in depth every time. He'll probably reach it.

"He really worked hard this season, where he has been absolutely amazing.

"I think he deserves more recognition. He works so hard - both on and off the field."

