Dinamo Tbilisi striker Salia on Newcastle radar
Newcastle United are looking to repair an issue within their squad in the coming months.

The Magpies believe they do not have enough young strikers at the club.

Alexander Isak is not at his best, while Callum Wilson is nearing the end of his time at the very top level.

Vakthang Salia of Dinamo Tbilisi is a target, per French reports, but no firm offer has materialized.Per Chronicle Live, sporting director Paul Mitchell will be involved in the process of finding and signing new forwards.

Mitchell has been critical of the club’s transfer processes, stating they were not cutting edge enough.

