Newcastle's Miley says injury setback made him "even stronger as a person"

Newcastle United midfielder Lewis Miley has opened up on his emotional journey back to full fitness as he aims to return to the pitch within a matter of weeks.

The 18-year old’s double setback may have halted his rise to stardom at the Magpies, but he believes his unfortunate injuries have allowed himself to grow as a person on and off the pitch.

It has been 216 days since the teenager featured for Eddie Howe’s side having broken his metatarsal after recently returning from a back injury sustained whilst on international duty with England Under-20s in March.

Miley is now close to his return and spoke to newcastleunited.com about how, despite his absence, he has learnt a lot in his time on the sidelines.

"It's been a really tough period for me, returning from a back injury to then break my metatarsal. It's been difficult but I'm coming towards the end of it and I can see the light at the end of the tunnel so I'm really looking forward to being back with the lads and being on the pitch again.

"It was a freak accident (to my metatarsal). I was a week away from being back with the team for pre-season and, as I was training with one of the fitness coaches, I turned direction and felt something straightaway. It was quite painful so I knew I'd have to get it operated on, which was really tough, but I just had to try and bounce back from that."

He spoke on going through the rehabilitation process for a second time after recovering from an inital back injury.

"Having to go through that all over again was really challenging as you already know what it is like and what you need to do to be where you want to be. Once you're back on the pitch, it feels like a fresh start and you have a clear head.

"It's a great feeling being back on the grass, especially training next to the lads and hearing their voices again. When you could see them outside when you're getting treatment indoors, you're itching to be out there but you've just got to deal with that and be patient until you get your chance to be back out there."

Miley admits he is close to returning and is eager to be again part of Howe’s plans.

"I've never really had injuries like these before so it was really hard at the start of it but, mentally, I feel even stronger as a person and I think it will benefit me in the future," Miley said.

"It's not nice to be injured but it has helped me work on other things, such as in the gym, where I wouldn't be able to if I was playing regularly so it's been a positive in a way to make myself stronger, both physically and mentally.

"I feel I have gained more muscle and I think that can also help me for when I'm back so that I'm strong, fit and ready to go.

"I'm really looking forward to being back and the better quality of players in the team, the more they'll help me improve as a player. I want to try and get as many minutes as possible to try and perform, showing people what I can do again."