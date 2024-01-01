Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold reaches deal with Real Madrid
Man Utd could break unwanted record this weekend
De Jong could join Man Utd as Barcelona attempt to free up wage bill
Man City players urged to fund Sir Alex's Man Utd salary

Newcastle boss Howe wary of attacking Brighton

Newcastle boss Howe wary of attacking Brighton
Newcastle boss Howe wary of attacking BrightonAction Plus
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe expects to face an attacking Brighton this weekend.

Howe has been impressed by the early impact of Fabian Hurzeler on Brighton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Toon manager said: "Brighton are a difficult opponent - I think they have been historically for us. We have won some, but we have lost some.

"They are very progressive, very attacking. I think it will be a good game between two very open teams."

On returning from international week, Howe also said: "It was a good break. We gave them some time off at the start of the week and then trained hard. We have worked on quite a lot.

"Everyone has come back in a good place. The only one we haven't seen back is Miggy (Almirón), he flew back into the country yesterday."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHowe EddieHurzeler FabianBrightonNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Miley returns to full-scale training at Newcastle
Hurzeler says Brighton must be "patient" after Milner suffers setback
Hurzeler on first time facing Newcastle boss Howe: I'm really looking forward to competing against him