Newcastle boss Howe wary of attacking Brighton

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe expects to face an attacking Brighton this weekend.

Howe has been impressed by the early impact of Fabian Hurzeler on Brighton.

The Toon manager said: "Brighton are a difficult opponent - I think they have been historically for us. We have won some, but we have lost some.

"They are very progressive, very attacking. I think it will be a good game between two very open teams."

On returning from international week, Howe also said: "It was a good break. We gave them some time off at the start of the week and then trained hard. We have worked on quite a lot.

"Everyone has come back in a good place. The only one we haven't seen back is Miggy (Almirón), he flew back into the country yesterday."