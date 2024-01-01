Newcastle's Harper praises Dawson who has been "important part of the Academy"

Newcastle United academy boss Steve Harper has lavished praise on coach Ben Dawson.

The former FA coach worked in various roles within the Magpies’ youth setup over the past few years.

But he is now departing for Leicester City after ten years at Tyneside, with Newcastle now searching for an Under-18 coach and a reserve team boss.

Harper stated on Dawson's departure: "Ben has been an important part of the Academy here for over a decade and has played a key role in the development of many players.

"I'm delighted that Ben has the opportunity to work in the first team at Leicester City. This development is testament to his work ethic and to the excellent coach development work at our Academy, supported by Ben, Neil Winskill and, more recently, Jack Ross.

"We all thank Ben for his excellent contribution to academy life at Newcastle United and wish him the best of luck with his coaching journey."