Newcastle eyeing Iceland star Thorsteinsson

Iceland star and OH Leuven winger Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson is being linked to the Premier League this summer.

The talented international scored the only goal as Iceland beat England 1-0 in a recent friendly.

Per Chronicle Live, there is very real interest in his signature from the Magpies and other clubs.

The likes of West Ham United, Leicester City, and the Magpies are all circling for his signature.

A source told the outlet: "He has always dreamed of playing in the Premier League.

"I think he showed at Wembley that he’s capable of playing at the highest level in England."