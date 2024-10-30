Arsenal, Newcastle chasing Bayern Munich winger Sane

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is targeting Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

That's according to former Gunners scout Mick Brown.

Advertisement Advertisement

"They are definitely among the interested clubs. He's fantastically efficient, he's got explosive pace and he's still only 28, that's a good age. I have often wondered why Man City let him leave, and why no clubs in England tried to sign him before he went to Bayern," Brown told Football Insider.

"But now with his contract situation, I expect to see him move. Arsenal are very interested in him, from what I've been told. He can play on the left and cover for Saka (on the right), which they desperately need.

"Now they are not the only club that is interested. We've talked about Newcastle before and there are others."