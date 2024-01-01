Newcastle remain interested in Nottingham Forest winger Elanga

Tribal Football
Newcastle United remain interested in Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

The Sweden international moved to Forest a year ago from Manchester United and his form has brought him to the attention of Toon chiefs.

The Daily Mail says Newcastle were showing interest in the Swede ahead of next season - and that a swap deal was in the works.

The idea then was that Elliot Anderson would be sent in the opposite direction. The midfielder joined Forest earlier this summer, but without Elanga being included in the deal.

However, Elanga remains on Newcastle's radar as they seek cover for Anthony Gordon. As such, an offer is being prepared for Forest in the coming days.

