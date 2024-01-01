Newcastle in Elanga swap talks with Forest

Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

The Daily Mail says Newcastle want to sign the winger this summer.

Negotiations have already begun - and a swap deal is on the cards.

Toon midfielder Elliot Anderson, 21, could move in the opposite direction in a potential deal.

Anderson accounted for two assists in 21 league games for Newcastle last season. His contract expires in the summer of 2026.

Sweden international Elanga's contract runs until the summer of 2028.