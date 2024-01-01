Nottingham Forest determined to keep hold of Elanga

Nottingham Forest aim to keep hold of winger Anthony Elanga this summer.

The Premier League club do have financial issues and may need to sell one or two players.

However, Nottingham Live state that Forest are not in the mood to sell the attacker.

Newcastle are one of the teams that have expressed an interest in signing Elanga.

One deal that is happening is the move that will take Elliot Anderson from Newcastle to Forest, with goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos going in the other direction.

Newcastle do want to sign a right-sided attacking player, but Elanga will not be that man.