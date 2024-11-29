Newcastle readying bid for Coventry striker Bassette

Newcastle United are said to be keen on signing the next Viktor Gyokeres.

The club are pushing to sign Coventry City young star Norman Bassette, who is being compared to the Swedish marksman.

Gyokeres left Coventry for Sporting CP two years ago and has not looked back since then.

Per The Mail, Newcastle have been scouting Bassette and may be looking to make a winter or summer move.

He joined Coventry in August from French side Caen, where he had been playing first team football since age 16.

Bassette, who is 6ft 1in, is a similar size to Gyokeres and is said to be similar in his play style.

