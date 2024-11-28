Lampard "absolutely delighted" to take over as Coventry manager

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has spoken about being appointed as the Head Coach of Coventry City Football Club.

The former Everton and Derby County head coach is raring to go in the Championship.

Asked about getting the job, Lampard told club media: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here. It’s a club I have huge respect for in terms of its history and tradition. I grew up in an era where Coventry City were very successful.

“To be given the role as Head Coach is a huge deal for me to come in and try and help with the good work and foundations that have already been laid at the Club with the work Mark Robins did himself and the work that Doug King is doing now at the top of the club.

“It’s an ambitious club that wants to move forward and I want to help as much as I can.”

On his conversations with the club, he added: “They’ve been good conversations. There has been a lot of speculation that’s gone on over a few weeks, so I think it’s important to say from being involved in it that it was a very clear process, with the club trying to find the right way forward.

“I’ve had conversations with the Owner and important people at the club that are making the bigger decisions and thankfully we get to a place where hopefully we have everything in place to move forward.

“We had very open conversations. I’ve got my idea how I want my teams to play and how I work, how I coach and that’s from the experiences I have had over the last five years, and I want to bring that here.”

On his coaching staff, he added: “Joe (Edwards) will be Assistant Head Coach and Chris (Jones) will be First Team Coach.

“Chris has a big history in performance as well and he covers a lot of bases for me and Joe has worked as an Assistant Head Coach in the Premier League, I don’t think I need to sing their praises, it’s a long record of good work and success.

“We work well as a team and we’re very inclusive and close to the players. The staff that are already here are doing a good job, so we will work very quickly to announce ourselves and we have in the last few hours, trying to meet people and get things moving because the priority is the game coming Saturday and we will work hard, all of us and bring all of our skills together to try and bring success here.”

