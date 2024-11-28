Former Coventry manager Robins could take over vacant Hull job

Former Coventry City boss Mark Robins may soon be back in management.

Many fans of the lower division club were stunned to see him sacked, given his popularity.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now the Daily Mail reveals that Robins could be in line for yet another job in the Championship.

He is one of the candidates to fill the head coach’s vacancy at Hull City in the coming weeks.

Robins has been replaced at Coventry by former England star Frank Lampard.

The ex-Chelsea, Everton, and Derby County boss is getting one more crack at management.

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>