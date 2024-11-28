Tribal Football
Most Read
Hiddink: Ten Hag was wrong with staff hires at Man Utd
Chelsea go for son of a gun Eboue
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti admits: Liverpool deserved win; Mbappe struggling
Chelsea defender Adarabioyo: Hopefully Mheuka will see Heidenheim action

Former Coventry manager Robins could take over vacant Hull job

Ansser Sadiq
Former Coventry manager Robins could take over vacant Hull job
Former Coventry manager Robins could take over vacant Hull jobTribal Football
Former Coventry City boss Mark Robins may soon be back in management.

Many fans of the lower division club were stunned to see him sacked, given his popularity.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now the Daily Mail reveals that Robins could be in line for yet another job in the Championship.

He is one of the candidates to fill the head coach’s vacancy at Hull City in the coming weeks.

Robins has been replaced at Coventry by former England star Frank Lampard.

The ex-Chelsea, Everton, and Derby County boss is getting one more crack at management.

 

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>

Mentions
ChampionshipCoventryHull CityDerbyChelseaEvertonPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Lampard named Coventry manager
Lampard hours away being named Coventry manager
Lampard in advanced talks for Coventry job