Lampard named Coventry manager

Frank Lampard has been named new manager of Coventry City.

The former Chelsea and Everton boss was appointed Sky Blues manager this morning.

“I am delighted that Frank Lampard has agreed to join our club as head coach," said Coventry owner Doug King.

"Frank cut his teeth in the Championship and knows what is needed in this league to be successful.

“His experiences thereafter at Chelsea and Everton will ensure he brings to our talented squad clear understanding of exactly what is needed to succeed at the very top level that we as a club are striving to reach.”

