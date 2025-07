Newcastle United are readying a bid for Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini.

The Toon are in the market for a new centre-half signing this summer and their search has led them to Scalvini.

The Times says Newcastle are targeting the 21 year-old as a priority signing.

And they hope to do business with Atalanta for a fee of £30m.

Scalvini is viewed at Newcastle as a long-term replacement for Fabian Schar and Dan Burn.