Arsenal's interest in Ademola Lookman grows as Atalanta set £52M price tag

Atalanta have set an asking price of £52M for Ademola Lookman as Arsenal circle the talented forward.

The Gunners are scouring the market for a versatile attacker during the summer transfer window and with reports suggesting that the player wants to return to the Premier League after stints at Everton, Fulham and West Ham United, the move could be on the cards.

Aston Villa and Liverpool have also been linked to the Nigerian international but it seems like the Gunners are leading the race to snap him up. Manager Mikel Arteta is likely to pursue a new left winger this summer amid the inconsistency of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard and Lookman looks to be the perfect candidate.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an excellent 2024/25 season, contributing to 27 goals in 40 outings in all competitions by finding the back of the net 20 times and providing seven assists. Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is the prime target for Arsenal at the moment but if a move for him does not materialise, then Lookman will be next on the list.

Corriere della Serra report that Atalanta have set an asking price of £52M for Lookman which is a fair price for the 27-year-old who is now in his prime. Lookman has history in England, having played for Charlton Athletic, Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City and would certainly know how to adapt to the Premier League if given the chance to return.