Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle preparing bids for Prem attacking pair
Newcastle United are serious about making a move for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.

The forward has been raising eyebrows in the Premier League with his impressive displays over the past 18 months.

Mbeumo, who emerged from the shadow of the now departed Ivan Toney, is a hot property.

Per The Chronicle, the Magpies are assessing two players who could be coming into the team in the winter.

One is Mbeumo, while the other is Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

The latter is also a quality player, and is only 22, but is not as highly rated as the Brentford striker.

