Newcastle preparing bid for West Ham attacker Kudus

Newcastle United are eyeing West Ham United attacker Mohammed Kudus for the January market.

Newcastle are aware of Kudus' buyout clause and ready to move for the Ghana international next month.

Kudus can leave West Ham thanks to his £85m clause.

The Daily Mail says Newcastle will seek to sell fringe players, including Miguel Almiron, to fund the move.

Newcastle have been following Kudus since his time with Ajax.

