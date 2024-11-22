Tribal Football
West Ham boss Lopetegui ignoring sack rumours
West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui insists he's not thinking about his job ahead of Monday night's clash at Newcastle.

The Hammers are said to be drawing up a shortlist of replacements for Loptegui with team stumbling so far this season.

"I am not listening to or reading about what is said. I am really focused," Lopetegui said.

"My focus is to work in the team and to be able to understand what things can help us be a better team.

"The rest, this is not under our control - what is, is being able to work better with a high demand, knowing that our players are going to get better for sure and also knowing that the   season arrives in May, not November, so let's see what is going to happen in two or three months."

Lopetegui also stated: "Our life is to live under pressure. Our work is like this and that is why we choose this kind of work.

"The more important thing is that we are working very hard to improve. I think the players have a big commitment to do this and I am sure we are going to achieve our levels.

"The only thing I am focused on now is going to Newcastle on Monday and trying to get a good result in a tough game."

