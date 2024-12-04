Newcastle and West Ham want Brighton's Ferguson on loan this January

Newcastle United are said to be showing interest in a loan move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

The Republic of Ireland international is not enjoying the best of seasons so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he was more prolific last term, injuries have derailed his progress and he is now a backup.

Per Chronicle Live, the Magpies would consider bringing in Ferguson as attacking depth.

He would have to be convinced to make the move, as he wants more game time.

If he is not going to be a starter at Newcastle, he may consider teams that would give him more opportunities.

At present, West Ham United are seen as the favorites to get him to sign on a six-month loan.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play