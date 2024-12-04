Tribal Football
Newcastle and West Ham want Brighton's Ferguson on loan this January

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle and West Ham want Brighton's Ferguson on loan this January
Newcastle and West Ham want Brighton's Ferguson on loan this January
Newcastle United are said to be showing interest in a loan move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson.

The Republic of Ireland international is not enjoying the best of seasons so far.

While he was more prolific last term, injuries have derailed his progress and he is now a backup.

Per Chronicle Live, the Magpies would consider bringing in Ferguson as attacking depth.

He would have to be convinced to make the move, as he wants more game time.

If he is not going to be a starter at Newcastle, he may consider teams that would give him more opportunities.

At present, West Ham United are seen as the favorites to get him to sign on a six-month loan.

 

