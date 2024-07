Newcastle prepare huge offer for Benfica defender Silva

Newcastle United are preparing a bid for Benfica defender Antonio Silva.

Newcastle are planning a £50m offer for the Portugal international, says JD.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, it's uncertain whether Silva is open to such a move.

Silva has a contract with the Portuguese giants that runs until the summer of 2027.

In total, he has managed to score seven goals in 94 games in Benfica's shirt.