Forest splash out big on Newcastle attacker Anderson; Vlachodimos moving in opposite direction

Nottingham Forest are splashing out to land Newcastle United attacker Elliot Anderson.

The midfielder is moving to Forest for a bumper fee of £35m, says The Sun.

And the deal could also include Forest keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos moving in the opposite direction.

A medical is being scheduled for the shot-stopper at Newcastle.

For his part, Anderson was initially reluctant to leave his hometown club, but was eventually convinced after Forest offered bumper contract terms.

Anderson made 10 Premier League starts for Newcastle last term.