Newcastle ponder turning to Toulouse defender Costa

Toulouse defender Logan Costa is attracting Premier League interest.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Newcastle are weighing up a move for Costa this month.

The Toon believe they can sign the 23 year-old defender for around £15m.

Costa is viewed by Newcastle as an alternative to Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi.

Newcastle have tried for Guehi, but are unhappy with Palace's asking price.