Newcastle midfielder Tonali makes clear Barcelona claims

Sandro Tonali has assured Newcastle United fans over his commitment.

The Italy midfielder has been linked with a return to AC Milan and also Barcelona.

But Tonali told Sky Sports: "I think a lot of players at Newcastle say that being here one month is the same feeling as two years. The football and the area is so lovely."

When asked if the speculation bothered him he said: "No, and last season as well, I don't use my phone a lot. I only use it for my family and not for social media.

"I have social media, but I use it after the game or for my life (pictures), and not for the transfers. I never used social media when I was young or for transfers."

Tonali admits he also feels he owes the club after the way they supported him last season during his ten-month betting ban.

He added: "I feel like I owe them back for the last year and the 10 month ban. I was at the training ground and at St James' Park and from the fans I felt the same love as the players who were starting the game. I felt much better after every game."