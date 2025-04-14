Newcastle midfielder Joelinton challenged Ugarte 'meet me outside!'

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton challenged Manuel Ugarte to take their on-field row to the dressing rooms during Sunday's rout of Manchester United.

Joelinton played his part in Newcastle's 4-1 thumping of United at St James' Park.

Advertisement Advertisement

And as he was substituted in the second-half, Joelinton was seen arguing with visiting midfielder Ugarte.

The pair experienced a testing showdown during the game, with Joelinton pointing to the tunnel as he was being taken off, gesturing Ugarte to meet him there.

Toon assistant manager Jason Tindall, standing in for an ill Eddie Howe, chose to take off Joelinton to help him avoid a second yellow card.