Bruno Fernandes: Man United lack being fearless

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes admitted that his team is lacking the fighting spirit and consistency needed to thrive in the Premier League.

This statement follows the Red Devils' 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United, as they continue to struggle in the league.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We are in this position because we have not been consistent in the performances we put out," he told the media.

"We lack being more fearless, being more brave. Today was not the case because we ended up conceding goals by trying to be brave.

"It's easy to criticise because this club has never suffered like this, so it's normal. You have to be aware you play for United and criticism will be there."

Next up for the Old Trafford giants is a Europa Cup fixture against Lyon on Thursday. The first leg ended 2-2 in France.