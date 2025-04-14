Tribal Football
Most Read
Cunha infuriates Wolves fans with social media post
Man City great De Bruyne makes shock Prem stay announcement
Bayer Leverkusen chief Carro nervous about Xabi: I wish Arsenal had beaten Real Madrid
France stars split on Pogba's next move

Barnes proud of 2-goal performance in Newcastle win against Man Utd

Paul Vegas
Barnes proud of 2-goal performance in Newcastle win against Man Utd
Barnes proud of 2-goal performance in Newcastle win against Man UtdČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Mark Cosgrove/News Images
Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes was left delighted after their 4-1 rout of Manchester United.

Barnes scored twice and was named man-of-the-match for Sunday's win, which was missed by manager Eddie Howe as he recovered from an illness in hospital.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"It's been a weird week without the gaffer being in," said Barnes.

"We know he wouldn't be missing games if he wasn't seriously ill.

"We went into the game today knowing exactly what we needed to do. It's just his voice and influence that hasn't been there this week."

Barnes continued: "I'm playing with a smile on my face at the minute, enjoying being out there.

"I love playing football, love scoring goals, when you do that you can't help but enjoy it. That was reflected in the team as well. It was a good day at the office."

He added: "We've got ourselves into a great position in the table, but we're just approaching each game as it comes. We know if we go and win our remaining games we will be in the top four."

Mentions
Premier LeagueBarnes HarveyManchester UnitedNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Bruno Fernandes: Man United lack being fearless
Amorim offers no excuses for latest Man United meltdown
Murphy equals Robert’s 23-year-old Newcastle milestone