Burn confirms car accident in preparation of Newcastle victory over Man Utd

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn didn't let a car accident disrupt his preparation for Sunday's rout of Manchester United.

The England international impressed as the Toon won 4-1, though his weekend was affected after being involved in a minor car accident.

He told ChronicleLive: "I was on Moor Farm roundabout. It is quite bad for crashes because it is quite confusing for people.

"The guy hit my truck and somebody has then hit him. The airbags went off and stuff, I got out and checked my truck and somebody asked if I could help push the car.

"Somebody clipped the tyre. You are not going to do a lot of damage on my car. I was just helping. I was on the road but it was deceivingly heavy. I thought I was going to get it off no bother.

"It was nice people took photos instead of helping. But it was my part of the community spirit. I am actually sick of seeing myself in the Press at the minute, I am trying to keep my head down."

Burn added: "I don't think it was hard to motivate the crowd today. Collectively as a fanbase. I am not a massive fan of Man United probably because of the dominance over the 90s and 2000s.

"It's not one we needed to be motivated for today but it is always good to set the tone. I think we showed today we were mentally in the place we wanted to be."