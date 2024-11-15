Tribal Football
Joelinton begs thieves to stop targetting his family's home
Newcastle star Joelinton has taken to begging thieves to stop targeting his family.

The Brazilian discovered that his home had been broken into for the second time this year.

The first break-in took place in January, with a similar incident occurring this month.

He posted on Instagram: "Our home was broken into again. 

“To anyone considering doing this: Please know that there is nothing valuable left here! 

“What we care about most is our family's safety and our kids growing up without fear.

"We hope for a community where our children, and everyone's children, feel safe. We ask that our home be respected as a safe space for our family. We simply want to live in peace."

