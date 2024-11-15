Newcastle hit by Krafth absence

Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth is facing up to eight weeks on the treatment table.

The Swede has suffered a broken collarbone in training and may well be out until the new year.Per The Mail, he will have to undergo intensive rehabilitation to try and be back for the Christmas fixtures.

Krafth will likely be back running on the grass in around a month, but he would then have to get up to full sharpness.

The 30-year-old is hugely popular at the St. James’ Park club and will be missed.

Manager Eddie Howe will be without his key defender for around six matches.