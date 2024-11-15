Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: A shame Ruud has left, but...
Liverpool could sign ex-Man Utd star who has a low buy back clause at Benfica
Brighton veteran Welbeck breaks silence on Man Utd return rumours

Newcastle hit by Krafth absence

Paul Vegas
Newcastle hit by Krafth absence
Newcastle hit by Krafth absenceAction Plus
Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth is facing up to eight weeks on the treatment table.

The Swede has suffered a broken collarbone in training and may well be out until the new year.Per The Mail, he will have to undergo intensive rehabilitation to try and be back for the Christmas fixtures.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Krafth will likely be back running on the grass in around a month, but he would then have to get up to full sharpness.

The 30-year-old is hugely popular at the St. James’ Park club and will be missed.

Manager Eddie Howe will be without his key defender for around six matches.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKrafth EmilNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Ex-Arsenal chief Venkatesham a target for Newcastle
Mitchell rebuilding Newcastle scouting network
Tonali on target as Italy edge Belgium to seal Nations League progression