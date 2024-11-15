Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: A shame Ruud has left, but...
Liverpool could sign ex-Man Utd star who has a low buy back clause at Benfica
Brighton veteran Welbeck breaks silence on Man Utd return rumours

Ex-Arsenal chief Venkatesham a target for Newcastle

Ansser Sadiq
Ex-Arsenal chief Venkatesham a target for Newcastle
Ex-Arsenal chief Venkatesham a target for NewcastleTribalfootball
Newcastle United could be in line to appoint a former Arsenal man in the chief executive role.

Per The Mail, the Magpies are considering Vinai Venkatesham to become their new chief.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 43-year-old worked with current chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone when they were at the Gunners.

The two get along very well, with Silverstone posting on LinkedIn when Venkatesham left Arsenal, stating: “Congratulations on an incredible career at Arsenal. 

“Obviously I was extremely fortunate to spend seven years working alongside you and am extremely grateful for the opportunity you gave me, the incredible work we did together and areas where you helped me develop.

“Some great (and amusing) memories too. I know you'll continue to work like a maniac for the next year but I do hope you take some time to reflect and enjoy the last lap. See you soon.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueArsenalNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle striker Isak pushed about Arsenal rumours
Merson baffled by Arsenal not moving for Isak
Arsenal, Newcastle chasing Bayern Munich winger Sane