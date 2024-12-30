Newcastle may have to sell midfield star with Everton and Wolves interested

Newcastle United may soon have to face the possibility of losing Sean Longstaff.

The midfielder could be set to leave St James’ Park in the winter or summer windows.

Per The Mail, Longstaff is thought to be considering his future at the club.

While he has played 16 times in the Premier League this term, he is not first choice when every midfielder is fit.

As a result, he may be tempted by interest from other teams, including Everton, Leicester City, and Wolves.

Newcastle would not mind a sale either, as the fee would be pure profit given Longstaff came through the academy.