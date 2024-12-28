Man City boss Guardiola: Spirit and attitude spot on here

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has no doubts about the attitude of his players amid their form crisis.

City go to Leicester City on Sunday having won once in the past 13 games.

“I want it, everybody wants it,” he said. “I don’t want to disappoint my people and the fans and everyone who loves this club but when you see the results, I have nothing to say.

“It’s about how you perform. (Against Everton), in many moments, we were really good knowing the quality of the opponent.

“It’s not just now. It has been since my career started as a player and manager. I have always wanted to please the people and do good in my job. It’s easy to understand.

“The great tests I have done, we will come back but we remember how good was the past. That’s the trust. That make me realise now what we have done. How many years have been incredibly consistent.

“We are little bit down but we didn’t expect it so much. The main reason is having seven or eight important players injured.

“I see the team, their spirit and how focused they are in training. We saw it (against Everton) but unfortunately we could not get the result we wanted.”