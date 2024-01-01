Newcastle losing Carrick to Middlesbrough

Premier League side Newcastle United will be looking for a new youth team coach.

The club are set to lose Graeme Carrick, according to Chronicle Live, as he joins Middlesbrough.

The 39-year-old is set to link up with his brother Michael Carrick, who is Boro’s head coach.

Newcastle have given him permission to talk to Boro and make the move, as they understand his reasons for leaving.

Academy chief Steve Harper will now be looking for a replacement before the new season begins.

Earlier this year, Carrick said: "I want to thank the club for giving us the opportunity to do that because it is a massive step in their development.

"It's an experience that although it didn't turn out how we wanted to on the night hopefully it will hold them in good stead moving forward in their career.

“The lads are gutted, we wanted to perform better but hopefully it will end up being a valuable experience long-term."