Hayden and Newcastle in talks about contract release

Newcastle United are in talks with Isaac Hayden about a contract release.

The midfielder spent part of last season on-loan with QPR, where he played a key role in keeping the Rs safe from Championship relegation.

However, Hayden will not be staying at Loftus Road.

Instead, ChronicleLive says Hayden is in talks about a contract release from Newcastle.

The 29 year-old has been told he is not in manager Eddie Howe's plans for next season.